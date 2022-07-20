Fresno eye doctor offers new light treatment for dry eye disease

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno eye doctor is the first in the Valley to offer a groundbreaking light-based treatment for dry eye disease.

According to doctors, dry eye disease is a common condition that can go undiagnosed because symptoms are similar to allergies, where your eyes are red and itchy.

"Sometimes, dry eyes can make your eyes watery, which doesn't make sense. It's causing a reflex reaction and your eyes overwater, or the eyes are red," explained Dr. Margie Recalde.

Dr. Recalde, who works at Lifetime Optometric in northeast Fresno, said Valley residents are prone to dry eye disease because of the bad air quality. She also said she's been diagnosing more patients, of all ages, following the pandemic.

"We've seen patients that are using more of their computers or phones, so increased screen time and then scrolling on social media. People are working remotely," Dr. Recalde said.

Lifetime Optometric is now offering patients another option to manage the condition, especially if over-the-counter medications aren't providing any relief.

Optilight is an FDA-approved light treatment for dry eyes.

According to Dr. Recalde, a patient must go through four treatments, and they'll start to notice improvement after the third session.

"It takes about 10 to 15 minutes per procedure, so patients can go back to their daily activities," she said. "As far as what they feel during the procedure, they may feel some minimal discomfort."

Monica Davila finished her four treatments of Optilight.

"It was fine," she said. "There's like a little bit of pinching you feel, but really no pain."

Davila, who also works at Lifetime Optometric, immediately started treatment once Dr. Recalde got the machine in May.

The treatment essentially targets areas under the eyes, which feeds the inflammation that causes dry eye disease.

About a dozen of Dr. Regalde's patients, like Davila, have turned to Optilight.

Insurance doesn't cover the treatment, but Lifetime Optometric offers payment plans.

