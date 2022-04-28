Suspected DUI driver arrested after chase with Fresno County deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver led Fresno County deputies on a wild chase with just three working wheels.
Around 7:30 Wednesday evening, a deputy noticed a wild driver on Highway 99 with a blown-out tire.
When the deputy tried stopping them, the Acura SUV took off before exiting on McKinley.
The chase continued into a west central Fresno neighborhood, where the suspect eventually stopped.
He got out of the SUV but wouldn't surrender to deputies.
After a few minutes, authorities fired bean bag rounds at the suspect but they didn't seem to affect him.
A team of deputies and officers then tackled the suspect before making an arrest.
