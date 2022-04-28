Suspected DUI driver arrested after chase with Fresno County deputies

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspected DUI driver arrested after chase with Fresno Co. deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver led Fresno County deputies on a wild chase with just three working wheels.

Around 7:30 Wednesday evening, a deputy noticed a wild driver on Highway 99 with a blown-out tire.

When the deputy tried stopping them, the Acura SUV took off before exiting on McKinley.

The chase continued into a west central Fresno neighborhood, where the suspect eventually stopped.

He got out of the SUV but wouldn't surrender to deputies.

After a few minutes, authorities fired bean bag rounds at the suspect but they didn't seem to affect him.

A team of deputies and officers then tackled the suspect before making an arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopolice chase
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family remembers 11-year-old girl killed in west central Fresno crash
'Govaganza' job fair aims to fill open public sector jobs
Fresno City Council holds special meeting to discuss housing crisis
New images of proposed high-speed rail station in Fresno released
Gang conspiracy investigation could hamper violence prevention org
Fresno woman returns envelope found in thrifted dresser to owner
COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid available at 4 Fresno pharmacies
Show More
Merced County Spring Fair returns after 2-year absence
Woman who fought for 'Adam's Law' granted conservatorship of grandson
Fauci: US in 'a different moment' but pandemic not over
76-year-old woman hit and killed by vehicle in central Fresno
Man found dead in overturned car in Merced County
More TOP STORIES News