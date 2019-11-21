FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver who was speeding while attempting to run away from police Wednesday night ended up crashing right into a southeast Fresno duplex.
Officers say when they tried to pull over 23-year-old Alfred Magrue at Winery and Kings Canyon he took off.
They say Margrue made a wide turn, crashing into a palm tree and then a garage.
Authorities say thankfully no one inside the home was injured but a vehicle inside of the garage was damaged.
Officers determined Magrue was under the influence of alcohol after he allegedly failed a sobriety test.
He was not injured and taken to jail.
DUI driver crashes into southeast Fresno home after trying to evade police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News