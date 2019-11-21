DUI driver crashes into southeast Fresno home after trying to evade police

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver who was speeding while attempting to run away from police Wednesday night ended up crashing right into a southeast Fresno duplex.

Officers say when they tried to pull over 23-year-old Alfred Magrue at Winery and Kings Canyon he took off.

They say Margrue made a wide turn, crashing into a palm tree and then a garage.

Authorities say thankfully no one inside the home was injured but a vehicle inside of the garage was damaged.

Officers determined Magrue was under the influence of alcohol after he allegedly failed a sobriety test.

He was not injured and taken to jail.
