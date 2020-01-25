DUI driver, passenger suffer severe injuries in Merced County crash

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A drunk driver and his passenger suffered severe injuries after slamming into a tree Friday night in Merced County.Merced CHP says the collision happened around 10:00 p.m. on Highway 99 -- just north of Shanks Road.The DUI driver veered off Highway 99 and hit a tree while traveling at high speeds.A female passenger in the car suffered major injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Modesto.Meanwhile, the drunk driver was taken to a hospital in Merced for treatment.When he is released, he will be booked into the county jail for several felony DUI charges.The CHP has not identified the suspect or passenger involved in this crash.