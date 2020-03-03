Suspected DUI driver takes authorities on pursuit through 2 counties

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is under arrest accused of taking authorities on a wild pursuit through two counties.

The driver, 36-year-old Benjamin Smith, is accused of DUI.

Fresno CHP says he hit five different cars then kept going; one in Fresno County, two in the city of Fresno and two in Madera County.

The pursuit ended north of Kerman on Highway 145 and Belmont Avenue.

An intervention technique stopped Smith with the help of multiple agencies, including the Fresno Police Department helicopter.

Three people suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countykings countyfresnoduipolice chasedui crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News