Fresno residents given chance to de-clutter homes and heart on Valentine's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People were able to use Valentine's Day as a fresh restart by de-cluttering their home, and their heart."Junk King," a local junk removal service, hosted their Valentine-themed dump truck in northeast Fresno on Sunday.In honor of the holiday, the company encouraged people who are single to rid themselves of their Past Lovers' items.Whether it is his or her keepsakes, jerseys, or even teddy bears, you can toss it out for a good cause."This is an opportunity where they can actually come and get rid of their exes stuff for free," says owner Wes Burgess. "Actually, for each item that they bring, we give a dollar to the American Heart Association as well."Again, for each item, Junk King will donate a dollar to the American Heart Association, up to $500.There was a limit of two items per person during the dump today.