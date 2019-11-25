car crash

Dust may have played factor in chain-reaction crash on Highway 41 near Caruthers

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several vehicles have been involved in an accident on Highway 41 near Caruthers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 41 near Floral.

Video posted by Action News Anchor Dale Yurong, showed dust blowing across the roadway and extremely poor visibility.

CHP has confirmed that people were injured in the crash but would not go into detail about the victims' conditions.

This story is developing.
