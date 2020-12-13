Society

New Dutch Bros location opens in Los Banos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The North Valley has a new coffee option that's already becoming a popular stop for those on the road.

Dutch Bros held its grand opening last week in Los Banos.

The coffee shop has been an instant hit -- with drivers constantly pulling in for a quick brew.

The new drive-thru is located on Pacheco Boulevard near Mercey Springs Road.

"It's been awesome," says Paul Fode. "We did free 16 oz drinks for everybody on Wednesday, really busy. It's just been awesome here in this community."

In just the last month, four other locations have either broken ground or opened in Visalia, Clovis, Lemoore and Sanger.

Dutch Bros did tell us they plan to open more in the Valley.
