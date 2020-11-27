2 new Dutch Bros locations opening soon in the Valley, hiring 40 employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dutch Bros. fans can be excited over the opening of two more locations here in the Valley.The first to open will be the Clovis location near Fowler and Herndon.It's expected to open on Monday.Dutch Bros. is also planning to open its second shop in Merced come next May.Both locations will hire close to 40 employees.Dutch Bros. currently has 13 locations in the Central Valley.