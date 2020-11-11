coffee

New Dutch Bros to open in Sanger, bring 45 jobs

If everything goes as planned, it will open in mid-2021.
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Need a Dutch Bros fix?

Soon you'll be able to order your favorite 'rebel' or hot coffee drink in Sanger.

The drive-thru business with a cult-like following is scheduled to break ground on its newest location early next month at 5th Street and Academy Avenue.

And if everything goes as planned, it will open in mid-2021.

Dutch Bros currently has seven open shops in the Fresno area and another new shop will open in Clovis at the end of this month.

The Sanger location will create around 45 new jobs.
