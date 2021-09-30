Actor Dylan Sprouse calls on Mariposa CHP for help with stolen vehicle

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An actor who rose to fame on the Disney Channel called on the California Highway Patrol in Mariposa for help on Wednesday.Dylan Sprouse arrived at the office to report his off-road vehicle had been stolen.CHP officers say the actor's red 2020 Kawasaki Mule was taken while he was in the area this week.Officers are now warning buyers to keep an eye out for the vehicle and believe the thief may try to sell it online.After reporting his vehicle stolen, Sprouse stopped to take photos with some of the highway patrol officers.