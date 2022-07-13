Careers

Eagle Mountain Casino hosting job fair on Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Eagle Mountain Casino hosting job fair on Wednesday

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Eagle Mountain Casino is getting ready to hire more workers.

They're hosting a job fair Wednesday and some candidates could even be hired on the spot.

The Porterville casino has several positions to fill, from bakers and baristas to cocktail servers and cooks.

The fair is happening Wednesday from 9 am until noon at Porterville Employment Connection.

You can print out an application online to bring with you, and be prepared to interview on the spot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersportervillecasinojob fair
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dad, son arrested for Fresno double homicide that killed relative: PD
Murder charge filed in 2008 Tulare cold case
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to over 3,700 acres
Violent court outburst as Valley child sex convict delays punishment
20-year-old man shot and killed in Tulare, police say
1 shot during confrontation with Clovis police
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
Show More
2 homes destroyed by fire in Reedley, 6 people displaced: Officials
Next step approved for Measure C to be on November ballot
Thinking of buying a car? You might be in for sticker shock
SF couple allowed to use driveway again after $1.5K fine ordeal
Fresno State to host tailgate for USC matchup in September
More TOP STORIES News