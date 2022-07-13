Eagle Mountain Casino hosting job fair on Wednesday

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Eagle Mountain Casino is getting ready to hire more workers.They're hosting a job fair Wednesday and some candidates could even be hired on the spot.The Porterville casino has several positions to fill, from bakers and baristas to cocktail servers and cooks.The fair is happening Wednesday from 9 am until noon at Porterville Employment Connection.You can print out an application online to bring with you, and be prepared to interview on the spot.