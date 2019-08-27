Early morning fire destroys Southeast Fresno house

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to an early morning house fire on Tuesday.

The fire started just before 3:30 am at a house in Southeast Fresno on East Lyell Avenue and South 3rd Street.



The house was completely destroyed by the fire.

A ladder truck was utilized to take on the flames from above, as crews work to protect neighboring homes.

There is no word on what caused the blaze at this time.

We do know the home was for rent and no one is living there right now.

