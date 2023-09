FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small earthquake shook the west side of Central California on Monday.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says that a magnitude 3.9 earthquake shook the area around 5:15 p.m.

The epicenter was located nine miles south-southwest of Westley.

The USGS estimates that the quake generated moderate shaking and light damage.

