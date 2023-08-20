5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California, multiple aftershocks reported

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported in Ojai Sunday afternoon as Southern California braces for Hurricane Hilary.

OJAI, Calif. -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted Ventura County Sunday afternoon as Southern California braces for Hurricane Hilary.

The quake hit around 2:41 p.m. was centered near the city of Ojai, according to the USGS. It was followed by a series of aftershocks, the largest measuring above magnitude 3.0.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but according to social media users, it was felt across L.A. County and Riverside County.

