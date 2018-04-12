East Central Fresno Fire Displaces Family of Six

Fresno Fire is on scene of a #residentialfire at 2208 N Jackson. Smoke and flames showing from attic space. pic.twitter.com/zJSo7XMpJ6 — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) April 12, 2018

As flames shot from the roof of Rosa Sanchez's home, all she could do was replay the moment her son yelled inside for them to leave."The minute I walked out of the room I saw the ceiling and the ceiling was full of smoke," said Rosa Sanchez.The blaze happened at around 3 p.m. Thursday. During that time, Sanchez was getting her family ready for her daughter's music banquet when the fire erupted in the attic.20 firefighters battled the blaze, which took over 30 minutes to put out.The mother of six tells Action News to make matters worse, her 13-year-old daughter battles chronic pancreatitis and is often in and out of the hospital"We go to Stanford every two months for pain management," Sanchez said. "I just want her to be comfortable."Fresno Fire is currently investigating the cause of the fire. No one was injured.