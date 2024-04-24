1 found dead following house fire in Visalia, officials say

One person has died following a house fire in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia family is mourning the loss of a mother, grandmother and wife, as her life was tragically taken in a house fire.

The Visalia Fire Department says the victim, who was in her 60s, was sleeping in the bedroom where the fire started.

Her husband did what he could to try to rescue her but when first responders arrived it was already too late.

"Vicky was a very sweet, kind, person-lady. She was really kind and helpful," says Candice, who remembers her boyfriend's mom Vicky as a loving person.

Around 5 am Wednesday, flames engulfed her bedroom at a home on Howard Street.

Barely able to walk because of health conditions, she was unable to get out.

The Visalia Fire Department says she died because of her burns.

"It's a very unfortunate situation. We are just glad the husband did what he could and was able to get out because this could've been much worse, this could've been a double fatality fire," explains Visalia Fire Battalion Chief Darrin Hughes, who was among the first to respond to the scene.

He says Vicky's husband, who is in his late 60s, did everything he could to try to drag her body out with a blanket.

Hughes says he suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation quickly took over his physical ability to save his wife.

"God be with him and his family because he tried to do his best. It's an unfortunate circumstance what happened," he says.

The first firefighters responded within four minutes and the flames were put out within 15 minutes.

Four engines, two trucks and 21 firefighters responded total.

The home is not a complete loss as firefighters were able to contain the flames to one bedroom the fire started in.

The male victim is expected to be physically okay. He is recovering from smoke inhalation and minor burns to his hands.

Visalia Fire says this is the first deadly house fire this year.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.