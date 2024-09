Abandoned Fresno County house destroyed in fire, no one injured

Crews are investigating what sparked flames at a house in Fresno County.

Crews are investigating what sparked flames at a house in Fresno County.

Crews are investigating what sparked flames at a house in Fresno County.

Crews are investigating what sparked flames at a house in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating what sparked flames at a house in Fresno County.

The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. Friday on Jensen and DeWolf avenues just east of Fresno.

Firefighters worked to put out those flames as California Highway Patrol officers helped divert traffic.

Officials say the home is abandoned and there are no injuries.