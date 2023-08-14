A woman is dead and an officer is injured following a crash in east central Fresno.

Woman hit and killed by car, officer injured while trying to block traffic in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead and an officer is injured following a crash in east central Fresno.

Authorities say the woman was hit by a car just before 2 am Monday on Clovis Avenue at Shields.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Moments later, as an officer was blocking off traffic on Clovis near Dakota Avenue, a suspected DUI driver crashed into a patrol car.

The collision pushed the patrol car into the officer standing on the side of the road.

That officer was injured and taken to the hospital.

He is expected to recover.

The suspected DUI driver was taken into custody.