Full list of Easter celebrations, egg hunts and Good Friday mass services in Central California

Easter is around the corner and many organizations are holding events across Central California, including egg hunts and other celebrations.

Here's a full list of the upcoming events:

FRESNO COUNTY

Friday, March 22

GLOW IN THE DARK EASTER EGG HUNT

TIME : 5:30 pm - 7 pm

ADDRESS : FANK H BALL COMMUNITY CENTER, FRESNO

INFORMATION : Calling all youth ages 8-15 for a FREE glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt! Don't miss out. Register by March 18.

Saturday, March 23

EGGFEST 2024

TIME : 10 am

ADDRESS : FRESNO DISCOVERY CENTER

INFORMATION : Fresno Discovery Center's annual family egg hunt event! Join us on Saturday, March 23rd, for just $1 to enjoy egg hunts, play games, and connect with local businesses. With the Central Valley's best food trucks and activities for the kids around every corner, EggFest is one event you won't want to miss!

THE GREAT EASTER EGG HUNT

TIME : 11 am

ADDRESS : EINSTEIN PARK, FRESNO

INFORMATION : Get Ready to hunt for 3,000 eggs at District 4's 2nd annual Great Easter Egg Hunt! Join us on March 23rd at 11 AM at Einstein Park! Play fun games, take a picture with the Easter Bunny, enjoy a free lunch, and more! For questions, please contact the District 4 office at 559-621-8000 or via email at District4@fresno.gov. Food and games are available while supplies last.

COMMUNITY SPRING FEST

TIME : 12 pm - 3 pm

ADDRESS : INSPIRATION PARK, FRESNO

INFORMATION : Join us for an unforgettable day at Inspiration Park for the COMMUNITY SPRING FEST! It's going to be an egg-cellent event with FREE fun and excitement for everyone! Capture your Easter bunny photos, indulge in games, and create amazing memories for all ages. Don't miss out on this fantastic celebration!

EGGSTREME ADVENTURE AT NORTHEAST CHURCH

TIME : 11 am - 2 pm

ADDRESS : NORTHEAST CHURCH

INFORMATION : The Eggstreme Adventure is a FREE event for the whole family! Join us for a day of fun and experience Egg Hunts with thousands of eggs, Food Trucks, Bounce Houses, Rockwall, Face Painting, Photo Booth, A LIVE DJ, & so much more!

Sunday, March 24

SANGER EASTER EGG HUNT

TIME : 11:15 am

ADDRESS : QUAIL LAKE COMMUNITY CHURCH, SANGER

INFORMATION : Our Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held after the church service. Bring your baskets and join us for this fun event!

PALM SUNDAY GATHERINGS @ PEOPLES CHURCH

TIME : 9 am and 11 am

ADDRESS : PEOPLES CHURCH, FRESNO

INFORMATION : Palm Sunday Gathering

Thursday, March 28

BMX EASTER

TIME : 7 pm

ADDRESS : WOODWARD PARK

INFORMATION : Join us on Thursday, March 28, 2024, for an exciting Easter race at Woodward Park. All ages welcome! Striders race for FREE! Same-day sign-ups will be available. Required attire: long pants, long sleeves and closed-toed shoes.

Friday, March 29

GOOD FRIDAY @ SAINTS COMMUNITY CHURCH

TIME : 7 pm

ADDRESS : SAINTS COMMUNITY CHURCH, FRESNO

INFORMATION : Pastors from churches in Fresno and Clovis (including Pastor Bob Willis from Northpark) will share the significance of the last seven words spoken by Christ before His crucifixion on the cross.

GOOD FRIDAY AT CROSSCITY CHRISTIAN CHURCH

TIME : 6 pm

ADDRESS : CROSSCITY CHRISTIAN CHURCH, FRESNO

INFORMATION : Join us for this special service as we take a look at the events that led up to the crucifixion of Jesus. Childcare provided for Nursery/Toddler. For all Easter information, visit easter.mycrosscity.com for details!

GOOD FRIDAY AT ST. JOHN'S CATHEDRAL

TIME : 3 pm (English) and 5:30 pm (Spanish)

ADDRESS : ST. JOHN'S CATHEDRAL, FRESNO

INFORMATION : Good Friday Services

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE AT NORTHEAST CHURCH

TIME : 6 pm - 7 pm

ADDRESS : NORTHEAST CHURCH

INFORMATION : It seemed as if it was all over. The King of Heaven hung his head. All seemed lost. A Friday where nothing good could be found.

Yet everything was about to change.

Saturday, March 30

EASTER VIGIL AT ST. JOHN'S CATHEDRAL

TIME : 8 pm

ADDRESS : ST. JOHN'S CATHEDRAL, FRESNO

INFORMATION : Easter Vigil Mass

EASTER AT CROSSCITY CHRISITAN CHURCH, FRESNO

TIME : 4 pm - 7:30 pm

ADDRESS : CROSSCITY CHRISTIAN CHURCH

INFORMATION : We believe that church isn't just about a building - it's a group of people that gather to celebrate what Jesus has accomplished on the cross, and scatter to tell even more people that there is hope in this life because Jesus is alive. God has provided above and beyond for CrossCity and we feel so fortunate to be able to share our worship space with the community of Fresno, Clovis and the surrounding areas. Kids will get to experience Zeb's traveling zoo. There will be an Easter egg hunt and special craft & games.

Sunday, March 31

EASTER SUNDAY AT ST. JOHN'S CATHEDRAL

TIME : 7:30 am and 10:30 am (English) & 9 am and 12 pm and 1:30 pm (Spanish)

ADDRESS : CROSSCITY CHRISTIAN CHURCH

INFORMATION : Easter Sunday Services

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE AT CROSSCITY CHRISITAN CHURCH

TIME : 7 am

ADDRESS : CROSSCITY CHRISTIAN CHURCH, FRESNO

INFORMATION : Experience the Resurrection as they did in Luke 24:1-3.

EASTER SERVICE & EGG HUNT

TIME : 10:15 am - 11:45 am

ADDRESS : NORTHEAST CHURCH

INFORMATION : The stone was rolled away. Victory had been won. The Tomb was empty. Hope filled the hearts of those who knew Him. The resurrection of Jesus was not only a reality, but had just changed history.

EASTER SUNDAY SERVICE AT NORTHEAST CHURCH

TIME : 9 am and 11 am

ADDRESS : PEOPLES CHURCH, FRESNO

INFORMATION : A powerful presentation complete with special music and a challenging message from Pastor Dale Oquist.

EASTER SERVICE & EGG HUNT

TIME : 10:15 am

ADDRESS : HARVEST FRESNO CHURCH

INFORMATION : Come join us for a fun-filled day of celebration at our Easter Service and Egg Hunt event! This is a free event but registration is needed. The event will be held at 3620 N Millbrook Ave, Fresno, CA 93726, USA. We'll start off with a LIGHT Continental breakfast then a special Easter service followed by an exciting egg hunt for the kids. It's a great opportunity for families to come together and enjoy the holiday festivities. Don't miss out on this egg-citing event!

TULARE COUNTY

Saturday, March 23

COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT

TIME : 10 am

ADDRESS : PROSPERITY AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH, TULARE

INFORMATION : Join us for a free egg hunt! We will have multiple egg hunts (staggered times) for different ages so that every child can have fun. See you there!

Wednesday, March 27

VISALIA FREE EASTER EGG HUNT

TIME : 3 pm

ADDRESS : HOUK PARK, VISALIA

INFORMATION : YOU ARE INVITED to my 4th Annual Easter Egg hunt client appreciation event. It's a great afternoon where we had an insane amount of Easter eggs, tons of kiddos & families & more. It's completely free - and just my way of saying THANK YOU to my clients & community for their support over the years.

Thursday, March 28

TULARE EASTER EGG HUNT

TIME : 12 pm

ADDRESS : BLAIN PARK, TULARE

INFORMATION : Cardoza Real Estate Easter egg hunt. Bring your basket and camera for pictures with the bunny. Hunting begins at 12:15pm sharp.

Friday, March 29

SPRING EGG HUNT

TIME : 10:30AM (AGES 7-9) + 11AM (AGES 4-6) + 11:30AM (AGES 2-3)

ADDRESS : VETERANS PARK, PORTERVILLE

INFORMATION : Wristbands are on sale NOW for the 2024 Spring Egg Hunt at Veterans Park! Wristbands are $2 in advance at 15 E. Thurman Ave Suite A or $3 the day of. CASH ONLY!! All hunts will begin on time. For their own safety, children will only be allowed to hunt in their own age group. No parents allowed in the egg hunting area. Photo opportunity with the bunny will be available. Baskets allowed for 2-3 years old only.

Saturday, March 30

VISALIA EASTER EGG HUNT

TIME : 1 pm - 3 pm

ADDRESS : PARK VISALIA ASSISTED LIVING & MEMORY CARE

INFORMATION : Bring out the family and the little ones for a fun afternoon of Easter Egg hunting at our Park Visalia park! There will be games, music, eggs to find and a surprise from the Easter Bunny. To RSVP, please call (559) 409-7100.

VISALIA PAL EASTER EGG HUNT

TIME : 10 am

ADDRESS : LINCOLN OVAL-987 N COURT STREET, VISALIA

INFORMATION : Visalia Police Activities League (PAL) would like to present our Annual Lincoln Oval Park PAL Easter Egg Hunt. The Egg Hunt will begin at 10:00 am. We will have over 4500 eggs hidden within the park and each egg will have a prize. Many other eggs will contain tickets for an even bigger prize. The Easter bunny will also be present to meet and greet the kids in attendance. Bring your own basket to enjoy the egg hunt. There will be an egg hunt for toddlers and an egg hunt for the older children. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera to record the special moment. Admission to the event is free and sponsored by Visalia PAL. Visalia PAL believes that kids, cops and a caring community are a winning combination.

FREE EGG HUNT

TIME : 10 am - 1 pm

ADDRESS : CONYER ELEMENTARY, VISALIA

INFORMATION : We are so excited for our big Easter Egg Hunt! This year we are bringing back this huge event at the Conyer Elementary field where we will have bounce houses, a cake walk, photo booths, special characters, an Easter craft and food trucks! This is going to be so much fun. So, gather your family and join us on Saturday, March 30 from 10:00am to 1:00pm for an amazing pre-Easter celebration. Food trucks will be available at minimum cost, but the rest of this event is completely free!

KINGS COUNTY

Friday, March 29

GOOD FRIDAY @ KOINONIA CHURCH

TIME : 7 pm

ADDRESS : KOINONIA CHURCH, HANFORD

INFORMATION : Good Friday Service

Saturday, March 30

EASTER EGG HUNT LEMOORE

TIME : 9 am - 12 pm

ADDRESS : LIONS PARK, LEMOORE

INFORMATION : Hop into Easter fun with us on March 30th from 9am-12pm! Let's celebrate together! There will be a bunny mascot, hot dogs, yard games, kids play area, vendors and more.

Sunday, March 31

EASTER SUNDAY @ KOINONIA CHURCH

TIME : 9AM + 10:30AM + 12PM + 2PM (SPANISH)

ADDRESS : KOINONIA CHURCH, HANFORD

INFORMATION : Easter Sunday is just around the corner and we invite you and your family to join us in celebrating this special holiday. Easter Sunday is a time for friends and family to gather in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, as well as a time for reflection and a reminder of the importance of faith. With Easter Sunday comes a sense of renewal and hope for the future.

MERCED COUNTY

Saturday, March 23

MERCED COMMUNITY WIDE EASTER EGG HUNT

TIME : 11 am - 1 pm

ADDRESS : RAHILLY PARK, MERCED

INFORMATION : Looking for a fun, safe, family-friendly Easter Egg Hunt for your child? Join us on March 23rd for our annual Community Easter Egg Hunt! They'll be food, one big egg hunt, music, and fun for everyone. We'll see you there!

Friday, March 29

GOOD FRIDAY @ GATEWAY COMMUNITY CHURCH

TIME : 7 pm

ADDRESS : GATEWAY COMMUNITY CHURCH, MERCED

INFORMATION : In the beginning God created man and woman...and it was good. Sin enters and unravels a broken world as we're separated from our Creator. ...now in need of a Savior. JOIN US ON GOOD FRIDAY TO HEAR MORE ON JESUS CHRIST FULFILLING THAT ROLE OF A MUCH NEEDED SAVIOR!

Sunday, March 31

EASTER SUNDAY @ GATEWAY COMMUNITY CHURCH

TIME : 8:30 am and 10:15 am

ADDRESS : GATEWAY COMMUNITY CHURCH, MERCED

INFORMATION : The Gospel proclaimed, lives forever changed...be a part of this powerful event, held to remember what was done on the cross for our sins and the final gift of life resurrected in Christ! Invite your loved ones!

EASTER SUNDAY @ YOSEMITE CHURCH

TIME :9 am and 11 am

ADDRESS : YOSEMITE CHURCH, MERCED

INFORMATION : WE CAN'T WAIT TO GATHER TOGETHER TO CELEBRATE CHRIST'S RESURRECTION AND WE HOPE YOU INVITE YOUR FAMILY, FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS TO JOIN US. DRESS COMFORTABLY. EASTER SERVICE AT OUR MERCED CAMPUS WILL BE OUTSIDE, WEATHER PERMITTING. DURING EASTER WE OFFER CHILDCARE DURING SERVICES FOR CHILDREN BIRTH-KINDER. CHILDREN WHO ARE IN 1ST-6TH GRADE ARE INVITED TO KID EXPLORE IN HALF DOME.

MADERA COUNTY

Saturday, March 23

SPRING FESTIVAL

TIME :9 am to 1 pm

ADDRESS : GOLDEN VALLEY BAPTIST CHURCH, MADERA

INFORMATION : You are invited to join us for our 10th Annual SPRING FESTIVAL on Saturday, March 23, from 9am-1pm. Craft Fair, Vendors, Local School Students, Free Food & Drinks, Free Games, Cake Walk, Bounce House, an EASTER EGG HUNT for ages 12 and under. Plus so much more.

MARIPOSA COUNTY

Saturday, March 23

SAFE AT HOME 2024

TIME :10 am to 2 pm

ADDRESS : MARIPOSA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS