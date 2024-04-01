Hundreds gather at Fresno's Woodward Park for Easter celebrations

It's the biggest day for Woodward Park officials as hundreds gather for Easter celebrations on Sunday.

It's the biggest day for Woodward Park officials as hundreds gather for Easter celebrations on Sunday.

It's the biggest day for Woodward Park officials as hundreds gather for Easter celebrations on Sunday.

It's the biggest day for Woodward Park officials as hundreds gather for Easter celebrations on Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People were seen setting up at Woodward park on Sunday morning.

For Roger Garcia and his family, it was about connecting with other churchgoers at the Northeast Fresno park.

"We had service this morning and tons of people showed up. We served about 300 plates," Garcia said.

After the service, Garcia says his family stayed and cooked BBQ. For him, the day was extra special being close to his loved ones.

"That'll keep you grounded throughout the year. Just having family around, just kind of close your mind a little bit and then you get to talk to everybody and just enjoy yourself out here," Garcia said.

Video from SkyView 30 up above and on the ground show the groups of people who used the park to celebrate the spring holiday.

"We wanted to actually make sure that we saved a place," Jose Ramos said.

Ramos says this is the second year he woke up bright and early to secure a spot at Woodward.

"It's nice, it's open. It's like, you know, the kids have fun, they play games," Ramos said.

He adds gathering at the park gives them more space to meet with others and be with extended family this holiday.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.