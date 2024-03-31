People adjusting their Easter weekend plans because of wet weather

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The wet weather forced some people to adapt and make some changes to their outdoor plans for the holiday weekend.

As people get ready for Easter Sunday, some spots, like the Clovis Christian Church, are setting up tents ahead of the wet weather. A big tent could be seen outside of the church on Saturday afternoon.

In the Sunnyside area, Kristen Henkleman and her family were getting ready for her daughter's Sweet 16 party.

Her birthday was last week, but the big event was set for Saturday. It's an event that Henklemann and her family were planning for months. But in case weather didn't, cooperate, they took precautions.

"We had to go with a Plan B, we had to scramble," said Henkelmann. "I think I made the reservation for the tent two days ago and was lucky enough to have that as the right size. It went up yesterday and now we're rolling with the punches."

Henkleman told Action News, they have over 100 guests coming, so going inside the house wasn't possible.

While they did spend a little more for the tent and other materials, they wanted to make sure their guests were comfortable.

"With last night's storm, the grass was going to be soaked," said Henkelmann. "We had this up before the rain. So the inside is not sopping wet."

After Friday night's heavy rain, Henkleman said they're glad they got the tent sent up in time. She adds that the tent was a good solution.

While the skies looked blue in the afternoon, some dark clouds hung over the area.

The National Weather Service urging people to keep an eye out for any changing conditions.

"If you're out playing golf or out playing sports the typical, you hear thunder, go head for cover," said Victor Proton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford. "It's the best idea so that you don't become a statistic of lightning."

After Friday night's downpour, the National Weather advises people to check their storm drains and clear it of debris, so it doesn't create any backups or flooding in your home.

