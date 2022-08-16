Man found guilty of Old Town Clovis double murder

Eddie Cordero will be sentenced on September 14.

Attorneys made their closing arguments Monday in the trial against Eddie Cordero in the killing of Merehildo Luna and Andres Sanchez in May 2021.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of a double murder in Old Town Clovis has been convicted.

On Tuesday, the court found Eddie Cordero guilty of 1st degree murder in the deaths of Merehildo Luna and Andres Sanchez in May 2021.

He will be sentenced on September 14.

The shooting happened at The Palace.

Surveillance video showed Cordero arguing with somebody in the VIP section and pounding his fists as friends broke up the argument.

About an hour after Cordero left the club, video showed him and a friend walking back up.

Cordero barely stepped inside, opened fire at the VIP section and near the bar and ran off.

Luna and Sanchez died, and a DJ got shot in the leg. Cordero later admitted that Luna was his target.

Cordero left California and went to Arizona. He was arrested a few weeks later.

Defense Attorney Jonathan Richter says Cordero explained he used drugs and alcohol that night, so he couldn't be in a state of mind to premeditate the murders.

