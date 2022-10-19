Parlier murder suspect says he was a victim of the man he killed

Edmundo Martinez faces more than 50 years to life in prison if he's convicted on the current charges.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A murder suspect is pointing to a string of crimes by his victim as an explanation for an extreme attack.

Fresno County sheriff's detectives say a fight over a possibly stolen bike led to the murder of Jose Palafox, Jr.

The 70-year-old is now accused of killing Palafox, whom he suspected of stealing his bike.

But Martinez's public defender says friction between the two started years earlier.

"The decedent is a known thief who has been convicted of attempted burglary into Mr. Martinez's home and has been convicted of a number of other theft-related charges around the area," said public defender Megan Taylor. "He took Mr. Martinez's bicycle, his only means of transportation."

Palafox had a couple burglary convictions in the last six years, including one last year.

So the two men - who both lived in the Parlier Plaza Apartments - already had history when someone stole Martinez's bike three weeks ago.

Prosecutors say Martinez believed it was Palafox, so he waited for the 45-year-old that night, planning to kill him.

Palafox never showed, but prosecutors say Martinez didn't give up.

"Then the next day, (he) followed the victim, proceeded to shoot the victim multiple times," said prosecutor David Olmos. "He even reloaded his magazine. And after the victim fell down, he took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the face until he realized the victim was dead."

Prosecutors have not charged Martinez with lying in wait, which could lead to a death sentence.

Legal analysts say the defense will probably argue Martinez acted in the "heat of passion", which could reduce murder to manslaughter.

"If this case is proven, it was one moment of aberrant behavior by a man who has been a pillar of the community," said Taylor.

Martinez is jailed with bail set at $1.525 million.

He faces more than 50 years to life in prison if he's convicted on the current charges.