Education

17 students at same Ohio school earn perfect ACT scores

By Eyewitness News
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Getting a perfect score on the ACT isn't easy, but over a dozen students at one high school in Ohio did just that.

Seventeen juniors and seniors at Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati scored a perfect 36 on the standardized test used for college admissions.

One reason for the students' success is the high standards they're held to at the high school.

Walnut Hills is a college-preparatory high school that requires students to take an exam in math and reading to get in.

Out of all the students who take that exam, only the top 30% get in.

