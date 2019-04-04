Administrators unveil new Reedley Middle College High School campus

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley Middle College High School finally has permanent classrooms and buildings to call its own.Administrators unveiled the new $9 million campus Wednesday during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony."It's been a long project people have dedicated themselves to," said SCCCD Chancellor Dr. Paul Parnell "We're so proud of the people who are there and the 205 students that are now going to fill this building."Located on the Reedley College campus, Reedley Middle College High is a collaboration between Kings Canyon Unified and Reedley College.Students who attend can earn a high school diploma while gaining college credit at the same time."To be based here and to be able to go out to the actual classrooms with the college student and learn directly from the college instructor, that's special," said Kings Canyon Unified superintendent John Campbell.Reedley Middle College High School opened in 2012, but students will only begin using the new campus Thursday after spending the last six-plus years in portable classrooms."We finally have a place we can call ours. All the students can just come together and say this is our school," said freshman Riley Hammond.Hammond says the idea of taking college courses during high school really appealed to her.Her brother went through the program as well and graduated last year."It's basically a normal high school, but you're taking extra credit, and on top of that you're saving (on) how much money than going to a UC to do your general ed when you could do it here for free," Hammond said.