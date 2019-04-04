education

Administrators unveil new Reedley Middle College High School campus

EMBED <>More Videos

Reedley Middle College High School now has a permanent place in the community to give students a head start in higher education.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley Middle College High School finally has permanent classrooms and buildings to call its own.

Administrators unveiled the new $9 million campus Wednesday during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"It's been a long project people have dedicated themselves to," said SCCCD Chancellor Dr. Paul Parnell "We're so proud of the people who are there and the 205 students that are now going to fill this building."

Located on the Reedley College campus, Reedley Middle College High is a collaboration between Kings Canyon Unified and Reedley College.

Students who attend can earn a high school diploma while gaining college credit at the same time.

"To be based here and to be able to go out to the actual classrooms with the college student and learn directly from the college instructor, that's special," said Kings Canyon Unified superintendent John Campbell.

Reedley Middle College High School opened in 2012, but students will only begin using the new campus Thursday after spending the last six-plus years in portable classrooms.

"We finally have a place we can call ours. All the students can just come together and say this is our school," said freshman Riley Hammond.

Hammond says the idea of taking college courses during high school really appealed to her.

Her brother went through the program as well and graduated last year.

"It's basically a normal high school, but you're taking extra credit, and on top of that you're saving (on) how much money than going to a UC to do your general ed when you could do it here for free," Hammond said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationreedleyeducationhigh schoolcollegereedley collegereedley
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Quail Lake Charter School earns 'Green Ribbon Schools Award'
Corcoran State Prison REACH Program connects inmates with at-risk teens
On a budget but need your teeth fixed? Fresno City College can help
Wife accused of shooting husband reveals her side of the story in court documents
TOP STORIES
Damaged sensor triggered fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash: Sources
The devil is in the details for Central West teacher accused of sexting student
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Special election will occur to fill vacant Fresno City Council seat
Kids and smartphones: do they need their own plan?
You can now send a text for help to 9-1-1 in Visalia
House panel approves subpoenas for Mueller's full report
Show More
'Time to fly!' Livingston to host 8th annual Kite Festival
California court: Old police misconduct records are public
Two shootings, a stabbing occur within an hour in central Fresno
Sales soar after ban on ammunition magazines ruled 'unconstitutional'
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
More TOP STORIES News