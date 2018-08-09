EDUCATION

Backpack and supply giveaway at Fresno State

Dozens of families had a head start on back-to-school shopping, thanks to a new local non-profit.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The T.R.O.Y. Center held a back to school 'Backpack and Supply' giveaway at Fresno State on Wednesday.

On top of the supplies, students were also treated to free haircuts, face painting, and even some snow cones.

Over 160 backpacks were handed out in the first hour -- which included a coupon for a free portrait at JCPenny.

They also raffled off two bikes with helmets.

Are you surprised by the turnout?

"I actually am. We are running out of the backpacks and I was like 'whoa' it was crazy. When we showed up at 9 a.m. there was a family waiting for us. They helped us set up and whatnot. I'm extremely blessed and humbled by the turnout, to be honest with you," said Nicholas Butler.

The T.R.O.Y. Center is a newer non-profit in the Central Valley. It started about seven months ago.

T.R.O.Y. stands for "truly reviving our youth."
