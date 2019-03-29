Campaign raising money for state-of-the-art Ag complex for Sanger Unified

A two-acre piece of land near Shields and Greenwood Avenues will be the future site of the Fairmont AG Complex.
The property is right next to Fairmont Elementary, a school that has a rich tradition in science.
"We have been able to build and integrate elements of STEM from all the way from kindergarten all the way through eighth grade. And for the last few years our target, our focus has been making sure we integrate agriculture into every single thing that we do," said Jared Savage, Fairmont Elementary School Principal.
Savage is working with the "Grow the Legacy" capital campaign.
The goal is to raise $5 million in five years to build the state-of-the-art complex.
"We are in communications and dialogue with universities and large corporations to see if people really buy into the vision we have for this," said Savage.
The future facility will have three phases that include Plant Science, Animal Science and a focus on Water, Energy, and Technology.
Sanger Unified purchased the land two years ago.
Plans are being finalized and the campaign is looking at construction cost.
Fairmont staff and parents are hosting a fundraiser for the third year in a row.
"Resources are limited not only at the district level but at the school level. So we recognize that and we are trying to do everything that we can as parents and as community members and really as an Ag community to build this farm for our students," said Andrew Horn, Fairmont AG Foundation.
Tickets for Friday night's fundraiser have sold out but Fairmont Elementary is still asking for donations through the "Grow the Legacy" capital campaign website.
