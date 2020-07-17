climate change

Central Valley student writes children's book on climate change

By
A Central Valley student wants to educate future generations about the importance of taking care of our planet, so he's putting it all down on paper.

Having grown up with asthma, Arjan Batth knows firsthand the damaging effects of air pollution.

"Living in the Central Valley, we're known to have bad air quality and bad air pollution so I saw that firsthand my entire life," said Batth.

As a young adult, Batth became very passionate about the environment and finally decided to write a children's book about the topic. So he got to work writing his first book "Dear Humans... A Cloud Pleading for Humanities Attention on Climate Change".

A close friend helped him illustrate the piece. The book is narrated from a cloud's perspective.

"It's basically what he observes in how we live and how he's disappointed in what we're doing," said Batth.

Batth says he hopes students who read the book will see what a difference they can make through simple changes.

"It's an issue that's preventable and my asthma was most likely preventable," said Batth. "It shows that if people did care to make a difference maybe we could live better lives."

"It's amazing to see what he went through as a child, because he did have bad asthma from a young age," said his mom Manjit Batth. "Now that we wants to help younger kids, this is just everyday things they can do to help the environment."

The book is available on Barnes and Noble and Amazon. All proceeds from the book will be donated to help fight climate change.

They're having a socially distant book signing next Saturday, July 25th at the Mercantile in Kingsburg, California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationbookspollutionclimate change
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
'Town Litter Crew' picks up PPE trash in Long Island
Temperature hits 100 F degrees in Arctic Russian town
Musician Charles Van Kirk creates music from the sounds of Icelandic galciers
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified gives more details on reopening schools this fall
Valley Air District monitoring Mineral Fire's impact on air quality
Central California coronavirus cases
Visalia Unified releases school reopening plan, campuses will open for some students
Pismo's builds outdoor dining space, ending dispute with city of Fresno
Newsom expected to make call on reopening CA schools by Friday, sources say
At least 1 killed in crash on Highway 41 near downtown Fresno
Show More
Clovis Unified to open school campuses for in-person classes this fall
Mineral Fire: 16,500 acres burned, new evacuations issued
Former Merced CHP officer accused of assaulting woman during traffic stop
1 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash near Sanger, CHP says
Police searching for suspect who fired shots into central Fresno apartment
More TOP STORIES News