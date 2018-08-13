BACK TO SCHOOL

Faith organizations helping families in need during back to school season

The Saint Paul Catholic Newman Center hopes to make this a monthly event.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Saint Paul Catholic Newman Center held its first 'back to school outreach', providing for families who are not eating sufficient or nutritious foods.

Reverend John Supino says the Newman Center is just one of several churches surrounding Fresno State providing meals to people who are food insecure.

For more information on how to receive some food to take home or if you would like to donate go to their website here.
