Fresno State president shares vision for new spring semester and beyond

While Fresno State students take care of last-minute task on campus for the new semester faculty and staff gathered to prepare for the spring and beyond.University President Dr. Joseph Castro shared his vision and goals for Fresno State."It is a great way for us to engage our campus community and what is happening at Fresno State," said Dr. Castro.Wednesday morning he announced new California Governor Gavin Newsom increased the CSU budget for the next year.The CSU system will see an increase of $300 million for permanent funds and $250 million in one-time dollars."The one time dollars are going to help us do more of the physical projects that we need to improve laboratories and classrooms and waterlines and all those very important parts of our educational enterprise," he said.Dr. Castro added the increased budget on permanent funds will help the university serve more students with enrollment growth by 2%.That will help Fresno State with the goal of increasing graduation rates by the year 2025."We are close to 60%. I would like us to get there as soon as possible and when we get to 70% we will lead the nation in this area for students that we serve."Dr. Castro pointed out that rate is for new students. The rate for Community College transfer students is at 75%, the next goal is 80 %.He showed emotion when he shared his vision to focus on educating the next generation of leaders for the region, state, nation and the world."We can envision an even more prosperous Central Valley where talent and opportunity for our students is not determined by the size of their house or by how much their families make."The spring semester for Fresno State begins on Thursday.