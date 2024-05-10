Soon-to-be Fresno State Enology graduates create '2024 Graduate Reserve' red blend wine

Fresno State students John Wilson and Shannon Dibble are getting ready to put on their caps and gowns and cross the stage with degrees in enology.

Fresno State students John Wilson and Shannon Dibble are getting ready to put on their caps and gowns and cross the stage with degrees in enology.

Fresno State students John Wilson and Shannon Dibble are getting ready to put on their caps and gowns and cross the stage with degrees in enology.

Fresno State students John Wilson and Shannon Dibble are getting ready to put on their caps and gowns and cross the stage with degrees in enology.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students John Wilson and Shannon Dibble are getting ready to put on their caps and gowns and cross the stage with degrees in enology.

But before they do, they had one final assignment.

"Any seniors working on the winery team get to be a part of it." Wilson said.

They were able to create their own red blend.

"We go through all of our reds in inventory, we taste everything, and then we all get to participate in the blend." Wilson said.

Wilson and Dibble, the only two graduating this Spring, came up with their favorite four blends and then left the final decision up to the rest of the class.

"We did a blind taste-testing with the whole crew and our wine maker and we all did ranked voting and took the one that came out on top." Wilson said.

The one with highest score is what ended up being bottled and turned into the '2024 Graduate Reserve.'

It's available to purchase right now on the Fresno State Winery website and at the Gibson Market.

Wilson describes it as mellow, but complex with hints of chocolate.

He believes a large audience will be able to enjoy their creation.

"I think it's approachable for people that don't drink a lot of wine and experienced wine tasters are going to love it." Wilson said.

The bottle retails for $12 each.

There were only 1,800 bottles created and once they're gone, they're gone.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.