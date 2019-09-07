Fresno State to provide free children's clothing for student parents

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State staff came together to support their student parents on Friday.The college is hoping to alleviate some of their stress by providing them with the essentials, specifically kids' clothing.Donations were pouring in on Friday morning."School is a full-time job, being a parent is a full-time job, and most of them also work too so it's really challenging," described program director Brittney Randolph.The donated items will go toward filling the 'Lil Bulldog Boutique,' a kid's clothing closet, providing some of the basics for free for student-parents at Fresno State."The student parents, they're driven to be successful because of their children and we just want to have resources available for them," Randolph added.The staff is eager to donate, saying they see the need first hand."We always see the moms and dads bringing in their kids, dropping them off at daycare, and picking them up," said staff member Monica Acosta. "Some of them with one, some with three or four."Until the boutique opens, the university will have pop-up shops across campus where student parents can collect supplies."Knowing you have a campus supporting you it takes a little bit of the pressure off and helps you to be successful," Randolph said.The boutique is scheduled to open next spring.