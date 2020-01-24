Education

Fresno State will no longer hold main commencement ceremony, university president says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is making a significant change to its commencement ceremonies this year.

The main commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center honoring the entire graduating class will not happen this spring due to declining participation, University President Dr. Joseph Castro announced to the campus community.

Graduates will be honored in intimate college ceremonies that recognize them individually with classmates from their own departments. Students awarded the President's Medal and other honors will be recognized at the celebration for their college.

Fresno State now joins 21 out of the 23 California State University campuses that no longer host main commencement ceremonies.

In May, only 703 graduates out of the class of nearly 6,000 participated in the university-wide commencement ceremony.

Castro said the Chicano Latino Commencement, which is the largest of all the university's ceremonies, will be held in the Save Mart Center in 2020.

Students involved in other programs, such as ROTC and the College Assistance Migrant program, will also have their celebrations in the Save Mart Center this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresno stateeducationgraduation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
CHP searching for drivers who fled from fatal crash in Tulare County
Deputies uncover major drug operation in Tulare County
California threatened with funds loss over abortion coverage
2 masked suspects rob employees of Pier 1 at River Park at gunpoint
LIVE: Multiple fatalities after massive blast in NW Houston
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Show More
New arrest for woman caught on camera fighting Fresno officer
NFL player Antonio Brown to appear in Florida court
Gavin's Law moves forward to the State Capitol
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
2 Fresno County men arrested for possessing child porn; one works at CRMC
More TOP STORIES News