Fresno Unified honors Cesar Chavez with special ceremony and march in Downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students in Fresno Unified recognized Cesar Chavez with a special ceremony in Downtown Fresno.This is the 19th year Fresno Adult School hosted the event of service and learning to commemorate Chavez's work."We try to really help students learn that is biggest idea was advocating, advocating to learn, advocating to provide more service and advocating for work," said Raine Bumatay, Fresno Adult School Principal.The festivities at the Saroyan Theater Thursday morning featured Folklorico performances from students at McLane High School.Members of the community performed the traditional Spanish language folk song De Colores.Bumatay said this event is expanding each year but the focus remains the same, giving back to the community."It is a growing event not only with our students but with our projects we have gone from essay projects to service learning projects, videotaped in the community."After the performances students and members of the community marched from Saroyan Theater to the Chavez Education Center, site of the Fresno Adult School.After marching through the streets of Downtown Fresno students gathered to give out food to those in need."Students have collaborated to provide a food drive as an event. We hope to provide 300 boxes of food to students and families in our area, in the Downtown Fresno area," said Bumatay.Students also raised money through service and learning projects for each of their schools.