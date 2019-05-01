education

FUSD students 'sent off' to Fresno State with special ceremony

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students from across Fresno will soon leave their high school mascots behind to become Fresno State Bulldogs.

Tuesday night, they were recognized for committing to the college.

Many of the students say they want to continue their education close to home and chose Fresno State for the university experience in a familiar place.

More than 400 Fresno Unified students who've been conditionally admitted to Fresno State received congratulatory medallions at the "send-off" ceremony at Hoover High School.

District administrators say they work closely with Fresno State to encourage young people to live and work in the Valley after they graduate.

"We try to open as many doors to kids as we possibly can, give them a wealth of options of places they can go," said superintendent Bob Nelson. "And we're always excited when people choose to stay home here and set up the Valley for leadership to come in the future."

Nelson says the Valley has more college-ready students than in previous years and the district is working with Fresno State to attract as many high school graduates to the university as possible.
