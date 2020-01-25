Education

FUSD trustee Janet Ryan passes away

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long-time Fresno Unified School District Trustee has passed away.

Janet Martino Ryan served as a board member from 2002 until 2016.

Mayor Lee Brand released a statement describing her as a champion for educational excellence and opportunity.

Superintendent Bob Nelson describes her as someone passionate about Fresno Unified students, a consummate professional and a delightful person.

She was most recently honored in 2016 - with the newest building at Hoover High school featuring her namesake.

In lieu of flowers, Ryan's family has requested donations be made to the Fresno Unified School District's scholarship fund.
