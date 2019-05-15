chicago proud

Illinois high school celebrates 100 percent college acceptance rate, students' $50M in scholarships

RICHTON PARK, Ill. -- A south suburban high school is taking great pride in its senior class, which has a 100 percent acceptance rate to college and has been offered millions of dollars in scholarships.

The 116 graduates of Southland College Prep in Richton Park have been awarded more than $54 million in scholarships to attend colleges across the map - an additional triumph for this charter school whose rigor is based on a European teaching model comprised of nine hour schooldays, extracurriculars across disciplines and a ban on cell phones.

"We have an aggressive scholarship program. The middle class cannot carry the burden of all these loans," Southland principal Dr. Blondean Davis said.

Southland students enjoy tuition assistance with anywhere from 60 to 100 percent of their costs so long as students commit to the standards necessary to make it in the professional world.

"The issue is not getting them in. The issue is the persistence that one of these very soon they're going to walk across that stage and get their first degree - and I say 'first' because I would love for them to get a master's degree, a doctorate," Davis said.

The promise of college shines in these seniors' eyes. Alexis Eiland is headed to Nashville for the next four years.

"The HBCU environment is just so amazing. It's so rich in history, learning more about myself and my roots and, you know, they gave me an enormous amount of money, which is great!" she said.

Darahn Magnus wants to get into business at the University of Illinois.

"Southland really prepared me well; sophomore year and junior year they were really preparing us for the ACT and SAT. We had boot camps and trainings," he said.

Jaylen Hankins is seeking a career in medicine via Washington University in St. Louis.

"The location is nice because it's not far but it's not close, either, so my parents can't just come over and check up on me all the time," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationrichton parkscholarshipcollegechicago proudstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Off-duty officer saves choking baby in Illinois
WWII veteran graduates from high school at age 94
Boy with rare blood disorder needs you to 'Be The Match'
Veteran gets honorary street named on his 100th birthday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News