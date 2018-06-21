EDUCATION

Fresno Co. Office of Education votes to keep Downtown Fresno's Kepler Neighborhood School open

EMBED </>More Videos

The charter of the Downtown Fresno school was denied renewal by the Fresno Unified School District back in May. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Supporters of Kepler Neighborhood School sat at the edge of their seats Thursday, waiting to hear the fate of their school.

The Downtown Fresno charter school was denied renewal by the Fresno Unified School District back in May because of low test scores in math and language arts spanning over five years.

RELATED: Renewal for Downtown Fresno charter school denied

Dr. Margaret Ameel, the school's superintendent, petitioned that decision asking the Fresno County Board of Education to step in to help.

"We know we have some work to do. We've already implemented an enormous amount of change we've brought in a dean of student we've just hired a new site director with an amazing academic background," said Dr. Ameel.

The charter petition review committee analyzed the concerns related to the petition, outlining many in a 20-page staff report that described areas where new test scores in recent months showed growth.

The report provides data that the committee says Fresno Unified did not have at the time of its decision, "Evidence of that are those test scores that have come in in that short period."

Susan Martin was there with her two kids, hoping for the best, "The teachers there are passionate, the families are really committed, and involved. It is a really special and unique place."

Michelle Murphy, a representative from the California Charter School Association also addressed the board. She said her organization has recommended that the board, "Not renew Kepler based on the charter schools academic performance."

After that, the five members made their decision, choosing in a four to one vote to keep the school open.

The decision left many in the crowd overwhelmed with emotion and relief.

Parent Rebekah Hesox said, "I'm excited and relieved and ecstatic that we get to continue. Tears of joy, definitely."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfresno unified school districtcharter schoolFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News