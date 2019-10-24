education

Madera Unified assessing student progress with 'MEtoBE' reports

By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Unified is measuring students grade-level-readiness in a whole new way. "MEtoBE" is the first of its kind.

"At Madera Unified we don't think one state assessment tells the whole story," said Babatunde Ilori with Madera Unified. "That's why we're looking at multiple measures. We're looking at not just the state assessment, but grades, attendance, behavior, local assessment, reading levels of our kids."

The report assesses a student's grade-level-readiness through multiple measures and is all compiled together to give parents the most accurate picture.

"We're not just packaging data, we're telling the story, we're giving you information," continued Ilori.

This week all 2nd through 6th parents are receiving their first MEtoBE reports at parent-teacher conferences.

"They presented me with the MEtoBE report which provides me more information not only the grades, yes my son is doing really well in class, but how's he doing on the assessment?" said Madera Unified Parent Estrella Cortez. "That's when I realized he could use more help."

The report shows if students are anywhere from far below to exceeding grade-level-readiness and shows their status using colors and charts.

"This gives you that 360 overviews of how your child is doing," added Ilori. "Your child may be getting A's, but they may need help in some areas these assessments might find."

There's also a goal-setting component, allowing kids to set benchmarks and keep track of their progress. Madera Unified plans to offer "MEtoBE" reports to 7th through 12th graders in years to come.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmaderaeducationschoolmadera countystudents
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Big donation helps local college open free clinic to help children with disabilities
Bullard High students sit in on real CA Court of Appeal cases
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
Organizers file paper work to recall Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New scrutiny for closed investigation into deadly Fresno police shooting
Fresno city leaders want more say on who can open weed shops
Visalia child starvation case: Closing statements to begin
New Fresno initiative targets human trafficking
Merced High students may have been exposed to TB
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Show More
Northern California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured
The Art of Breaking and Its Place in Hip-hop Culture
5 teens arrested after beating and carjacking man in Fresno
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Merced teen declared brain dead days after being assaulted
More TOP STORIES News