Merced City School District accepting applications for new Montessori preschool classes

Parents in the North Valley have a new education option for their young children.The Merced City School District is now accepting applications for its new Montessori preschool classes, which will be held at Ada Givens elementary starting this fall.The Montessori method was created in the early 1900s and is now used in classrooms around the world.It is known for helping children become independent learners who are guided by their teachers.The program is available for free to families who meet income requirements, and there are also several "fee for service" spaces available for families whose income exceeds those limits."We actually do our appointments now because we have up to 700 children to enroll, and the appointments take about an hour per family so we really encourage parents to contact us to start the application and enrollment process," says Melanie Cole, Director of Early Childhood Programs, Merced City School District.Parents who have children turning three or four years old by December 1 are encouraged to apply right away.You can apply by stopping by Galen Clark preschool at 211 E. 11th street in Merced. Or call 209-385-6619 for more information.