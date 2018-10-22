EDUCATION

Merced County middle school recognized for counseling program

EMBED </>More Videos

Merced County middle school recognized for counseling program

Livingston Middle School is being recognized for its counseling program.

It was the only school in the state to receive a special award.

It was recently recognized by the American School Counselor Association for its work with counseling students and providing an exceptional educational environment.

The organization's assistant director says the schools chosen used data to drive their program development so that all students can achieve success.

140 schools across the country were selected to receive this award.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationMerced CountyLivingston
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Fresno State receives $3.75 million grant to increase Hispanic teacher pipeline
Valley school receives special award for its counseling program
University puts spin on homecoming to promote diversity
New Fresno Unified school coming to Southeast Fresno
More education
EDUCATION
Fresno State receives $3.75 million grant to increase Hispanic teacher pipeline
Valley school receives special award for its counseling program
New Fresno Unified school coming to Southeast Fresno
Chevron helping teachers with "Fuel Your School" campaign
More Education
Top Stories
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
Kings Co. man sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for 2017 crash that killed three
3.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Oakhurst
Man stabs food delivery person after receiving order
Mendota principal accused of molesting second graders pleads not guilty
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Dozens hurt in floor collapse in party near Clemson University
Motorcyclist hit and killed by car in Dos Palos
Show More
Two people recovering in hospital after being hit by car in East Clovis
Son's desperate plea to public after mom struck by hit-and-run driver
Police in Mexico try to stop caravan of migrants determined to reach the US
Red Sox-Dodgers features big names, big talent
Man arrested after intentionally hitting bicyclist with car
More News