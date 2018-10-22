Merced County middle school recognized for counseling program

Livingston Middle School is being recognized for its counseling program.
It was the only school in the state to receive a special award.
It was recently recognized by the American School Counselor Association for its work with counseling students and providing an exceptional educational environment.
The organization's assistant director says the schools chosen used data to drive their program development so that all students can achieve success.
140 schools across the country were selected to receive this award.
