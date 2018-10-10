EDUCATION

Minarets High School looking to transform bus into mobile production van

Minarets High School looking to transfrom bus into mobile production van

O'NEALS, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Minarets High School media department is trying to take their show, the "Minarets Minute" on the road. They'll be travelling by bus, in their soon to be, first-ever mobile production van for media students.

"it'll make thing a lot easier for us," said Juan Ortiz, Media Teacher. "it will give our students some real world experience which is ultimately what we are trying to do."

The bus was donated by the school district. The vision includes a fresh coat of purple paint on the outside. Inside they want computers, internet access, tons of storage and much more. It's allowing students to broadcast community events, sports and plays.

"They'll all run back to this central location where I will have a crew in here operating, making switches, going to commercials, editing, queuing," said Ortiz.

Their broadcast has come far since junior Emma Lynch joined. She's one of the classes original members.

"I'm really excited to see where this is going to go because it has already grown so much in two years," she said, "Now we are getting the bus and it is just going to keep growing and I am really excited to see where this is going to end up."

Show director and senior Josiah Freeland hopes they can get the media production van up and running before he graduates.

"I really think that it will bring our media class and live to broadcast to a whole new level," said Freeland.

To make all of it happen the Media department is in need of sponsors. The goal is to have the project completed before the school year is over.
