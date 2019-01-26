EDUCATION

Students raise money to buy teacher who is color blind special glasses

EMBED </>More Videos

Pasadena ISD students raise money to buy teacher who is color blind special glasses

PASADENA, Texas --
A Pasadena ISD teacher has a new way of seeing things in life, thanks to a group of his students.

Mr. Hill was surprised with a pair of EnChroma glasses for people who are color blind.

"At the beginning of each school year, I tell students about my color deficiency. It is a great ice-breaker and generates a lot of questions and discussions about it," Hill told the district.

Designed with a filter that optimizes the way a user sees over 10,000 natural and man-made colors, the glasses correct protanopia, the most common form of color blindness.


Students say they appreciate their teacher's hard work and wanted to surprise him with something big.

They set a goal and were able to pay for the glasses. The teacher was able to see the colors of the balloons for the first time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationpasadena ISDstudentsteacherfeel goodcolorblind
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
SPONSORED: Children First: Healthy Choices
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
Local non-profit helping high school students reach new heights
More Education
Top Stories
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
50-year-old man found dead in Merced house, officers investigating death as homicide
Woman's boyfriend shot to death in front of her during home invasion
Facebook allowed 'friendly fraud' to profit from kids, memo says
Rollover crash kills one in Reedley
Drunk driver smashes car through front of apartment building in Madera
Just 4 percent of scooter riders injured in accidents wore helmets: Study
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
Show More
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Teenager shot in southwest Fresno
'I'm down to the last dollar': Valley federal employees relieved to see government reopen
What happened after undercover cops took over a 'massage parlor'
More News