Education

Teacher shares tips on packing school lunches to help with social distancing

By
A teacher shared some tips for parents to try a new way of packing school lunches for their kids ahead of on-campus classes starting back up.

"As teachers, we are really sharing it because we really want you to know how important it is for me not to put my hands on the parts of food that may go in your child's mouth," said Shirron Branch.

SEE RELATED STORY: BACK TO SCHOOL: Tips to get kids comfortable wearing masks

Branch is a music teacher to kids pre-school through 5th grade. She has spent months working with her own 6-year-old.

She advises parents to stick to buying things that are easy to open. So, instead of a juice box, she said to try a press-and-go or Flip Kid water container.

"A lot of schools can't use water fountains," Branch said. "So, this is something that will be good."

Her tip for helping kids open their chip bags is to open it yourself and dump them into an easy-to-open Ziplock-style bag.

For items like apple sauce or the popular Lunchables, Branch recommends to practice with your child.

"At least try it one time a day or two or three times a week," she said.

The zip-around lunch kit is also an easier option.

Branch has a couple of tips for clothing, too.

She said instead of pants that may require help with a belt after a bathroom break, she said to consider elastic waist pants.

For shoes laces, she said to try shoes with no laces at all or even Velcro shoes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsocial distancinglunchfoodcoronavirusschoolschool lunchteachersstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man and woman shot multiple times in east central Fresno
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Fresno Co. teen trying to raise funeral costs after dad dies of COVID-19
Crime, arrest, repeat: Troubling trend leads to rise in crime in Fresno
Family holds funeral service for 5-year-old in North Carolina
Accuweather Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning
Fresno County orders Immanuel Schools to shut down after it brings kids back to campus
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Clovis Unified students must follow dress code during Zoom classes
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's coronavirus response
Deputies searching for missing Fresno County woman
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
More TOP STORIES News