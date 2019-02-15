EDUCATION

Texas lawmakers push to extend the school year

AUSTIN, Texas --
There's talk in Austin about extending the academic school year by at least one month.

Lawmakers are crafting an education bill to change how the state funds schools. It includes allowing districts to add at least 30 days to the school year.

Several superintendents support the idea, saying it would give teachers more time to help students who struggle academically.

The plan also means there would be no summer school since regular classes will still be in session.

The plans are still in the discussion phase.
