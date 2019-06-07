Education

Twin sisters graduate high school as co-valedictorians with 4.0 GPAs

By Jalyn Henderson
CHICAGO -- Valedictorians usually stand alone, but this a Chicago school has two...who just so happen to be twins.

Tia and Tyra Smith are co-valedictorians at Lindblom Math and Science Academy. During high school, the twins maintained a 4.0 GPA and were involved in numerous extracurricular activities.

"We both got into theater at the same time, we joined stage crew at the same time for our schools' production," Tia said.

Tia and Tyra graduated from Lindblom Math and Science Academy Saturday.



"At school, we also do student voice committee, last year we did academic decathlon," Tyra added.

After graduation, Tyra's headed to Northwestern University to study theater and economics. Meanwhile, Tia's going to Duke University to study theater and statistics.

"We're just people who like to learn a lot, so we focus most on the learning and I think that's what's more important," Tia said. "When you leave a school, you should actually learn something you can use for your future."
