REPUBLICANS

UC Merced Republicans Allege They Were Slapped With $17,000 Fine To Host Ben Shapiro

EMBED </>More Videos

- (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A group of UC Merced Republicans were taken by surprise after they claim university employees told them they'd be charged up to $17,000 to bring conservative speaker, Ben Shapiro, to campus.

Harrison Duran says he reached out to Freedom X, a law firm representing conservatives who are discriminated against. William Becker sent a letter to the chancellor last week, claiming the group's free speech was being attacked.

"A public entity, like a university, can't tax the public simply because they anticipate there might be a violent response to someone's first amendment expression. That' called a heckler's veto and is unconstitutional," Becker said.

Since the letter, the group was told that they'd have to pay a little more than $1,800 for security.

UC Merced officials sent us a statement, saying "all registered clubs are subject to the same fee rates," and that "the event being planned by the college republicans would require an estimated security fee of about $1,800, according to established rates maintained by the UC Merced Police Department"

Other students agree the group should be responsible.

"The school's allowing them to have that security... they're letting them know it's going to have to come out of your pocket just like other orgs have to get money out of their pocket," Student Alondra Morales Aguilar said.

A policy found online states groups are required to pay for fees associated with the use of university facilities for non-university speakers but there is not anything that gives groups a clear cost for an event.

The group will have to raise the money. They are hoping to have Shapiro speak on campus in April.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationrepublicansMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REPUBLICANS
GOP advances Kavanaugh after Flake calls for FBI probe
WATCH: Brett Kavanaugh's statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
Judiciary Committee to vote Friday morning on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court
WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford full statement
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
More republicans
EDUCATION
Students create board game focused on deportation
'Inside Out' mural transforms messages of personal identity into work of art
Local program guarantees path to higher education for Valley students
Fresno State's "Make a Difference" teach conference addresses teacher shortage in California
Fresno City College discusses future expansion plans with public
More Education
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News