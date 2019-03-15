high school

Visalia Unified School District starts building new campus for alternative high school

The new campus, being built on a 7.5-acre site just to the west of the current location, will have real buildings, and much more space — the look similar to a lodge in nearby Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction has started on a new campus for an existing high school in the South Valley.

Visalia Unified School District officials say the project is long overdue.

Dirt is moving and construction is underway on Sequoia High School's new campus.

Discussions about a new site for the alternative school started in the early 2000s.

"Sequoia is one of our schools that has the opportunity for students to get back on track," said VUSD's Robert Groeber. "So they can accelerate credits."

Right now, classes are held in a mixture of old portable buildings.

The new campus, being built on a 7.5-acre site just to the west of the current location, will have real buildings, and much more space - the look similar to a lodge in nearby Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park.

"We'll have a brand new administration building, computer lab, library, and multi-purpose room, which they don't have currently."

There will also be a new daycare center.

Students will have their own soccer and football fields - right now they share with a neighboring middle school.

As for the current site, it will be repurposed for different uses.

The district is growing, and therefore, planning. Blueprints are being drawn up for a fifth comprehensive high school located next to Ridgeview Middle School.

It's expected to be ready by August of 2023.

Across town, the district is currently in escrow on this piece of land.

It's slated to be the location for the district's sixth comprehensive high school and middle school.
