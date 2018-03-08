Young students get a taste of college life

Thousands of valley elementary school students got a taste of college life today.Fresno State hosted day one of the 60th annual Peach Blossom Festival today.The two-day event celebrates oral interpretation and gives students the opportunity to perform an interpretation of their favorite literary piece.They have the option of doing the performance on their own, or as part of a group.Organizers say this festival is aimed at building public speaking skills and promoting higher education.Selah York, who handles public relations for the Peach Blossom Festival said, "It's just building every year, we have 5,000 students from 144 schools coming to be a part of this event. What we really try to do is build confidence for students."After their presentations, students are given a campus tour.The fun continues on Friday.